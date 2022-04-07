Square Enix Trademarks Tactics Ogre: Reborn - News

Square Enix on March 31 filed for a trademark in Japan for Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

Ogre Battle is a strategy RPG series with six releases from 1993 to 2010. The first entry in the series, Ogre Battle: The March of the Black Queen, released in March 1993 for the PlayStation, SNES, and Saturn and the final release was November 2010's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together remake for the PSP.

Square Enix has yet to announce a new entry in the Ogre Battle series. However, Tactics Ogre Remaster did appear in the NVIDIA GeForce NOW service datamine.

Thanks, Gematsu.

