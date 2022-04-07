Rogue Legacy 2 Arrives April 28 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Cellar Door Games announced the side-scrolling roguelite game, Rogue Legacy 2, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 28.

"Rogue Legacy 2 is finally reaching v1.0 and we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out," said Cellar Door Games. "Our goal for Rogue Legacy 2 was always to make Rogue Legacy 3 because we didn’t want to settle for just more.

"It had to stay true to the original, but also stand on its own as something new. After nearly four years of development, bringing it to the fans is the final step in this long journey, and we hope they find it as special as we do."

View a new official animated release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Rogue Legacy 2 surpasses its predecessor by building upon its manor and improving almost every area of the game. From a brand new art style (3D characters set against stunning hand drawn backgrounds), all new weaponry, abilities and classes, as well as fresh biome generation for greater strategic choice, the scope and ambition of Rogue Legacy 2 is vast.

The sequel also introduces Heirlooms to truly push that unique metroidvania feel by permanently giving heroes new abilities. Alongside this, Rogue Legacy 2 vastly improves traits to bring greater value to their risk versus reward gameplay, as well as making significant strides in accessibility to let players succeed even when they’re struggling.

Key Features:

Every Adventure is Unique – New monsters, new traps, and new layouts await you every time you enter the Kingdom. This is a world where improvisation, and not memorization is the key to success.

– New monsters, new traps, and new layouts await you every time you enter the Kingdom. This is a world where improvisation, and not memorization is the key to success. Wildly New Classes – No two classes play the same. Hide atop Ivy Canopies as the Ranger, and rain poisoned arrows down onto your foes. Take to the skies as a Dragon Lancer and fly across the skies striking foes at massive speeds. Or sing and dance through your enemies, as the joyous bard, leaving only a trail of bodies behind you. Rogue Legacy 2 supports 15 new classes, with 15 distinct styles of play.

– No two classes play the same. Hide atop Ivy Canopies as the Ranger, and rain poisoned arrows down onto your foes. Take to the skies as a Dragon Lancer and fly across the skies striking foes at massive speeds. Or sing and dance through your enemies, as the joyous bard, leaving only a trail of bodies behind you. Rogue Legacy 2 supports 15 new classes, with 15 distinct styles of play. Brand New Style – We’re taking a whole new artistic approach to Rogue Legacy 2. The sequel features 2.5D stylings, with 3D characters against hand-drawn backdrops. The art uses heavy shading and all animations are done using stepping techniques to keep the familiar Rogue Legacy look and feel.

– We’re taking a whole new artistic approach to Rogue Legacy 2. The sequel features 2.5D stylings, with 3D characters against hand-drawn backdrops. The art uses heavy shading and all animations are done using stepping techniques to keep the familiar Rogue Legacy look and feel. Revamped Biome Generation – We went all-out with biome generation to make each area in Rogue Legacy 2 feel completely new. Each biome adopts different “build strategies” to create completely unique yet-still-randomly-generated regions.

– We went all-out with biome generation to make each area in Rogue Legacy 2 feel completely new. Each biome adopts different “build strategies” to create completely unique yet-still-randomly-generated regions. True Metroidvania – To really push the metroidvania flair, Rogue Legacy 2 introduces heirlooms: special items that permanently give your heroes new abilities that fully reveal the world’s secrets. These are not basic lock-in-key abilities, but powers that fundamentally change how you play. And heirlooms are not simply handed to you. You must prove your worth, provided you can find them.

– To really push the metroidvania flair, Rogue Legacy 2 introduces heirlooms: special items that permanently give your heroes new abilities that fully reveal the world’s secrets. These are not basic lock-in-key abilities, but powers that fundamentally change how you play. And heirlooms are not simply handed to you. You must prove your worth, provided you can find them. Traits 2.0 – Though fun the first time, the traits in the original Rogue Legacy often wore their welcome later in the game. We’ve now added gold modifiers to entice players to take on new challenges. The more debilitating the trait is (in-game), the bigger the reward. This makes choosing your heirs a meaningful decision every time.

– Though fun the first time, the traits in the original Rogue Legacy often wore their welcome later in the game. We’ve now added gold modifiers to entice players to take on new challenges. The more debilitating the trait is (in-game), the bigger the reward. This makes choosing your heirs a meaningful decision every time. Relics and Resolve – One of the most exciting new features to Rogue Legacy 2 is the ability to pick up Relics, which are unique items that change how your run is played. Gain stat modifiers, complete special challenges, and even gain brand new abilities as you traverse the kingdom. But be careful, the more Relics you obtain the more your resolve is shaken, and all Relics are lost if your hero perishes.

– One of the most exciting new features to Rogue Legacy 2 is the ability to pick up Relics, which are unique items that change how your run is played. Gain stat modifiers, complete special challenges, and even gain brand new abilities as you traverse the kingdom. But be careful, the more Relics you obtain the more your resolve is shaken, and all Relics are lost if your hero perishes. Improved Accessibility – We’ve taken accessibility to the next level with the introduction of House Rules. Toggle contact damage, tweak global damage and health, and even give yourself flight for difficult platform sections. You have complete control over how you want to play the game. We’ve also introduced new mechanics such as Off-shore Banking to give struggling players more ways to succeed.

– We’ve taken accessibility to the next level with the introduction of House Rules. Toggle contact damage, tweak global damage and health, and even give yourself flight for difficult platform sections. You have complete control over how you want to play the game. We’ve also introduced new mechanics such as Off-shore Banking to give struggling players more ways to succeed. A Rich Narrative – Not only is the lore to the world of Rogue Legacy greatly expanded in the sequel, but it runs deep. New lore awaits you all the multiple New Games in. Beating the game once is only the beginning. Learn about the inevitable collapse of a once thriving kingdom, and discover the dark secrets of the ones responsible. And connect and build relationships with the characters you meet along the way.

– Not only is the lore to the world of Rogue Legacy greatly expanded in the sequel, but it runs deep. New lore awaits you all the multiple New Games in. Beating the game once is only the beginning. Learn about the inevitable collapse of a once thriving kingdom, and discover the dark secrets of the ones responsible. And connect and build relationships with the characters you meet along the way. New Game+ for Days – Your journey has only begun after beating the final boss in Rogue Legacy 2. There is a ton more to explore and discover on multiple playthroughs. You must choose how the game gets harder, from unique biome hazards, to special boss fights. The experience keeps changing for near infinite replayability.

– Your journey has only begun after beating the final boss in Rogue Legacy 2. There is a ton more to explore and discover on multiple playthroughs. You must choose how the game gets harder, from unique biome hazards, to special boss fights. The experience keeps changing for near infinite replayability. More of Everything – Of course we’re also adding more of everything people loved from the original Rogue Legacy. More traits, more spells, more classes, more biomes, more enemies, more equipment, more rooms, more story. More secrets… Just more everything.

