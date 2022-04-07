OutRun-Inspired Arcade Racer Slipstream Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher and developer Ansdor has released the OutRun-inspired arcade racer, Slipstream, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for $9.99. It released for PC in 2018.

View the console launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Slipstream is a racing game inspired by the visuals, music, games and cars from the late 80s and early 90s. It's built on a custom game engine, with an authentic retro feel and unique graphics that allows the player to -literally- go back in time. The soundtrack, drawing from synth pop and jazz fusion influences, sets the tone for a race across a variety of exotic locations from all around the world, including cities, deserts, forests, mountains and beaches. Drifting, rewind and slipstreaming mechanics add depth to the driving gameplay, and the result is a challenging and exciting experience.

