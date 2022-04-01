The Pathless Rated for Switch - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The action adventure video game from publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Giant Squid, The Pathless, released in November 2020 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS.

The game might be coming to the Nintendo Switch as it was rated for the console in the US by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

"This is an action/adventure game in which players assume the role of a master archer trying to dispel a dark curse," reads the ESRB rating summary. "As players explore a mysterious island, they forge a bond with an eagle companion, traverse landscapes, solve puzzles, and engage in a handful of boss battles with fantasy creatures (e.g., cursed animal spirits, hydra-like monsters). Boss battles can be frenetic, with players shooting arrows, and enemies spewing fireballs, energy blasts, and lava. Combat is highlighted by impact sounds, cries of pain, and screen-shaking effects."

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creators of ABZU, The Pathless is the mythic adventure of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest.

Archery and Falconry

Become the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Forge a connection with your eagle companion and soar through the air. Perform fluid acrobatics and execute awesome trick shots with a unique archery system that allows effortless shooting while moving at high speeds.

Explore an Open World

Forge your own path through a beautiful open world packed with secrets to find. Traverse misty forests, lush meadows and snowy tundras. Discover the dark history of the island as you solve puzzles in ancient ruins and unearth long-forgotten secrets.

Hunt Corrupted Spirits

Giant corrupted spirits lurk in the woods. Use all your skill to hunt them down, but be careful not to become the hunted yourself. Engage in epic battles against the cursed beasts to restore light to the land. The bond with your eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles