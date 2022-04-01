Replica Launches April 5 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Somi announced Replica will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4.

The game first released for PC via Steam in June 2016 and for the Nintendo Switch in November 2020.

In your possession is a mobile phone, belonging to an unknown owner. Under the supervision of your country’s national intelligence bureau, you must hack into the mobile phone owner’s account and peruse images, emails, and social media records for any evidence of suspected terrorism.

What’s the password for the lock screen? What’s the owner’s name? What about family members? You’re going to have to find a way to log in to their social media accounts, too…

Even choices such as whether or not to answer an incoming call can greatly affect your ultimate fate. A single mobile phone and twelve different endings await you.

