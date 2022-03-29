Starfield Lead Designer: It is 'Something Special' and 'Players Are Going to Lose Their Minds' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 767 Views
Bethesda Game Studios veteran Emil Pagliarulo, who is the Lead Designer and Writer on Starfield, in a new Q&A posted on Bethesda's website discussed the upcoming science-fiction RPG.
Pagliarulo said that when everything started to work well in the game he it felt like the team had created "something really special" and that "players are going to lose their minds."
"Saying you’re going to create the studio’s first new IP in twenty years is one thing. Actually pulling that off, that’s a different story," said Pagliarulo.
"It’s been so awe-inspiring watching Starfield morph into this amazing game, little by little, and with us covering SO much new ground. There comes a point when you’re working on a game, and it’s just kind of a mess, especially early on, because – news flash! – that’s what game development is.
"But then you get to that point where systems really start to come online, and things start to work well, and gel, and you see everything forming into the vision you had when you first started on this crazy journey.
"When that first happened with Starfield, it really was an, 'Oh. Oh wow. Yeah. This is… something really special. Players are going to lose their minds.' Now we just have to finish it!"
Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on November 11, 2022.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
June can't get here fast enough to see what this game will be like! Bethesda has been putting out little teaser videos every couple of months since the E3 2021 teaser trailer. So marketing has long already started but now we have to see the full game in action.
I'm hoping they have a special edition Xbox Series X console.
That would be DOOOOOOOPE! The Halo Infinite special edition Series X was sick! They should consider giving Series S some love with its own special edition at some point too
I am very ready! I've been itching for a new sci fi open world game, honestly the only other one in recent memory that I can think of, that actually made an impact on me, was The Outer Worlds..
Same. Although midway through Outer Worlds I kind of got bored of it. I'm hoping this is great but keeping my expectations low.
Outer Worlds was fun but I definitely get what you mean. Gunplay left a lot to be desired. Can't really compare the two though considering Outer Worlds was a AA game funded by an indie publisher whereas Starfield has had hundreds of developers working on it and is arguably going to be the largest game Bethesda has ever made and is going to be Xbox's tentpole holiday release.