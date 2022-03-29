Starfield Lead Designer: It is 'Something Special' and 'Players Are Going to Lose Their Minds' - News

Bethesda Game Studios veteran Emil Pagliarulo, who is the Lead Designer and Writer on Starfield, in a new Q&A posted on Bethesda's website discussed the upcoming science-fiction RPG.

Pagliarulo said that when everything started to work well in the game he it felt like the team had created "something really special" and that "players are going to lose their minds."

"Saying you’re going to create the studio’s first new IP in twenty years is one thing. Actually pulling that off, that’s a different story," said Pagliarulo.

"It’s been so awe-inspiring watching Starfield morph into this amazing game, little by little, and with us covering SO much new ground. There comes a point when you’re working on a game, and it’s just kind of a mess, especially early on, because – news flash! – that’s what game development is.

"But then you get to that point where systems really start to come online, and things start to work well, and gel, and you see everything forming into the vision you had when you first started on this crazy journey.

"When that first happened with Starfield, it really was an, 'Oh. Oh wow. Yeah. This is… something really special. Players are going to lose their minds.' Now we just have to finish it!"

Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on November 11, 2022.

