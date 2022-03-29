PC Game Pass Coming to 5 Countries in Southeast Asia Later This Year - News

Microsoft announced it plans to launch it subscription service, PC Game Pass, later this year in five countries in Southeast Asia - Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

It will be available today as a preview in the Xbox Insider app. Players can pay for a trial of PC Game Pass for RM1.00 for the duration of the preview. Participants can provide feedback as Microsoft works on making improvements for the service.

"At Xbox, our mission is simple, to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet. Bringing PC Game Pass to new countries in Southeast Asia is an important part of how we will achieve this as we strive to reach billions of player," said Xbox Asia Business Lead Jeremy Hinton.

Senior video game analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad says their research shows there are over 160 million PC gamers in those markets.

"Our data shows there are over 160 million PC gamers across these markets," said Ahmad. "Subscriptions can lower the barrier of entry for premium PC games."

