POSTAL 4: No Regerts Launches April 20 for PC - News

/ 393 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Running With Scissors announced the open-world first-person shooter, POSTAL 4: No Regerts, will leave Early Access and officially launch for PC via Steam, GOG, and Green Man Gaming on April 20.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

POSTAL 4 packs a full-frontal assault of new content, features, and improvements over Early Access, including a Pick-Yer-Dude voice option with the return of Rick Hunter and Corey Cruise alongside Jon St. John (of Duke Nukem fame) as the default voice of The Postal Dude.

Break the rules across all five in-game days implemented throughout Early Access with random encounters, a litany of side errands, improved graphics, revised mapping systems, new radio stations, and so, so much more. Achievements and collectibles like Kunny, Krotchy, and Larry the Crab dolls splattered all over Edensin join the fray on launch day as a new era begins for the legendary series.

POSTAL 4‘s post-launch support will extend for years to come, just like POSTAL 2 before it. Enjoy the sounds of Edensin with the official soundtrack’s April 20 debut on all major streaming platforms. Free new content hits the town in the weeks and months following launch, with new weapons, side errands, performance improvements, graphical updates, and Co-Op multiplayer. Huge premium additions like world expansions will keep The Postal Dude sane in 2022 and beyond.

At long last, the iconic anti-hero The Postal Dude can take an entire week by storm, outlasting his competition and disrobing the very concept of the traditional 9-to-5 lifestyle. With a bladder ready to burst and a full suite of objectives to tackle with complete freedom in a responsive, ridiculous open-world sandbox, the P Dude’s day has come.

Rage across the city of Edensin, where each calendar day from Monday through Friday builds atop the last with new missions, locations, and game systems. Fling humans fleeing America over the Mexican border with a human-sized slingshot. Spread the holy word of the bidet to an unclean populace. Visit Kunny Island, where former porn star-turned-DJ Carter Cruise is performing. Enter a virtual world to bring a D-tier developer’s game to completion. Fend off flesh-eating hillbillies, pro-toilet paper cultists, greedy literal gold-diggers, and the police.

The P Dude’s odyssey across a fictionalized Arizona town is a timeless tale empowering players to take care of business in whatever way they damn well, please. Pacifism? Violent chaos? Drug-induced hallucinatory hijinks? Dealer’s choice!

Across several meaty updates in Early Access, POSTAL 4: No Regerts has introduced a load of wacky mechanics, weapons, quests, traversal tools, quality-of-life features, and more, making this 1.0 release the definitive modern POSTAL experience. POSTAL 4: No Regerts stands as an ode and testament to what has made the series beloved, scorned, hated, and appreciated for 25 years. Where else can you steer sniper bullets while high on catnip? Or use severed limbs as melee weapons? Or ride the Womb Coaster in a vagina-themed amusement park?

And yes, you can pet the dog.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles