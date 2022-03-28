Head of Amazon Games Michael Frazzini is Leaving - News

/ 331 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Michael Frazzini, the head of Amazon Games, announced via his LinkedIn page he will be leaving the company after nearly 18 years at the company and nearly 13 years working in games.

Frazzini has been the head of Amazon Games for seven years and his final day will be on April 29.

"Yesterday, we announced internally that I will be leaving Amazon," said Frazzini. "After almost 13 years in games, and almost 18 years at the company, my last day will be 4/29."

He added, "We’ve launched two top 10 games in the past six months, and have a growing portfolio of promising new games in the pipeline. Prime Gaming is on a strong trajectory, providing more and more great content to players worldwide who are members of Amazon Prime. And we have some newer initiatives that are gaining real traction. Plus importantly, each of these teams are led by excellent leaders. The future is very bright for Amazon Games.

"As for my time at Amazon, I am just amazed by what I’ve had a chance to work on, and the people I’ve had a chance to work with. Amazon is a rare and special place for builders - bold strategies, wildly talented (and committed) people, endless pursuit of operational excellence, and *extreme* customer centricity. It’s one heck of a place, and has been one heck of a ride."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles