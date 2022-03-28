Metroidvania Cathedral Headed to PS4 on April 12 - News

Publisher Elden Pixels and developer Decemberborn Interactive announced the Metroidvania, Cathedral, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 12.

The game first released for PC via Steam and GOG in October 2019, and for the Nintendo Switch in February 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Wake up in a world with no recollection of how you got there. A world full of secrets, hidden rooms, dungeons and towns; Cathedral features a vast world, meant for exploring! You control a nameless protagonist, a knight from a different world, who teams up with a spirit known as Soul. Figure out what makes this world tick, and how to get back home.

Unravel the secrets of your past by finding the five elemental orbs. The orbs, placed in ancient times by the demi-god known only as Ardur, are protected by five fearsome guardians. Make your way through their dungeons, meet them head-on in combat, and see if you can best them!

Along the way, you will find magical items that allow you to explore even further, and reach new areas, towns and dungeons.

A Large World to Explore

Cathedral features a large interconnected 2D world, containing more than 600 rooms to explore. Use the handy world map to find new locations, items and backtracking opportunities. The world of Cathedral is completely hand-crafted, and contains many unique areas, secrets and puzzles. Each area of the world is designed to be distinct and unique with its own puzzles and challenges.

Cathedral is not a game that will hold your hand, but rather allow you to set out and explore on your own.

Modern, Tight Controls Meet Retro-Inspired Graphics

Cathedral is an homage to games of the past, built using modern technology. The game makes use of the NES color palette and sound capabilities without following the restrictions fully, which allows us to draw inspiration from both the 8-bit and 16-bit era.

Key Features:

Single player adventure game.

adventure game. A large world to explore, filled with secrets.

Challenging boss fights.

A map system that makes exploring and backtracking the world fun.

Towns, shops, shopkeepers, fortune tellers and other NPCs.

Lots of varying puzzles, areas and enemies.

Awesome 8-bit music, made in Famitracker.

