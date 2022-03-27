ID@Xbox Partners Have Earned Over $2.5 Billion in Royalties and Revenue - News

/ 664 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

General Manager of Content Curation and Programs Chris Charla in an Xbox Wire post revealed ID@Xbox partners have earned $2.5 billion in royalties and the total revenue has nearly doubled in the last three years.

"The results have exceeded our wildest dreams," said Charla. "Since the program’s inception, independent developers have earned more than $2.5 billion in royalties and total revenue generated by ID@Xbox partners on Xbox almost doubled over the last three years. These are staggering numbers, and it speaks to the power of independent developers."

Charla added that Xbox has paid ID@Xbox developers and publishers hundreds of millions of dollars with Xbox Game Pass. license fees.

"We've also paid developers and publishers across Xbox hundreds of millions of dollars in Game Pass license fees," said Charla. "There are amazing games out today on Xbox (and other platforms!) that would never have existed without the support of Game Pass members, and that’s really been an incredible phenomenon. Ensuring that millions of Game Pass members get to experience some of the best independent games ever created has been transformational for Xbox players and developers.

"We know talent is universal, and supporting developers of all sizes, from start-up, single-person studios to veteran indies with multiple successful games in the market is crucial. We’re proud that more than 4,600 developers from 94 countries worldwide are looking to deliver experiences to players via Xbox, including more than 1,000 creators who signed up to the ID@Xbox program over the last two years.

"Even with over 3,000 games from independent developers on Xbox, we still have a long way to go. One area we talk to developers and players about a lot is 'discoverability.' Teams across Microsoft work every day to help solve discovery challenges so players can find games they love, and in turn, ensure developers find the audience for their games."

He did add that Xbox Game Pass subscribers play 30 percent more genres and 40 percent more games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles