Tango Gameworks Founder Shinji Mikami Wants to Release Smaller Titles

Tango Gameworks founder Shinji Mikami in an interview with Famitsu says he wants the studio, best known for The Evil Within series, to develop smaller titles alongside bigger releases.

"First of all, we should produce a masterpiece every ten years," said Mikami via VideoGamesChronicle. "Secondly, we want young people to create new games on their own. We also want to nurture good game creators.

"Although we are a studio that makes games, we also want it to have the aspect of a game school where staff can learn how to make games. We want to make it a place where you can grow as a creator and develop your skills and core while working from the bottom up."

He added, "To be honest, it is quite difficult to train newcomers in a large team. I think the most effective way is to run several game development teams of several dozen people.

"In recent years, commercial considerations have meant that we have had to develop in large teams. However, thanks to the emergence of game subscription services over the past few years, we feel that it is now possible to make games on a smaller scale.

"It is possible to gain experience in a small team and then get involved in a big project. This way, we can make even better games and projects can proceed more smoothly."

Tango Gameworks is now a first-party studio for Xbox following the $7.5 billion ZeniMax acquisition. The mention of subscription services suggests he is specifically talking about Xbox Game Pass.

The next title from Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC tomorrow, March 25.

