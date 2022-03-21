Rumor: New Prince of Persia Inspired by Ori and Immortals Sequel in Development - News

posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft is developing several unannounced games and industry insider Tom Henderson reportedly has released details on said games.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake was supposed to release in March 2021, however, it was delayed with no new release date. While not much has been heard recently the game is still in active development.

Henderson claims a second Prince of Persia game is in development. He described it as 2.5D and taking "inspiration from Ori." It is in development by Ubisoft Montpellier.

The insider also said that a Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel is in active development, but is in pre-production. It is potentially in development by Ubisoft Quebec, who is also working on Assassin's Creed.

The next title in The Crew series is also reportedly in development with a codename of Project Orlando. It will feature a new driving engine and other improvements .It is in development by Ubisoft Ivory Tower. It is suggested it could be announced later this year.

The Splinter Cell Remake is early in production and it likely won't release until 2024 or later. However, Henderson suggests a CGI trailer could release soon to help boost talent interest on the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

