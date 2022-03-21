Freedom Planet 2 Launches on September 13 - News

Developer GalaxyTrail announced Freedom Planet 2 will launch on Tuesday, September 13. The game has only been confirmed for PC, however, the studio said it will release on "multiple platforms."

"At long last, after many years of hard work, the finish line is in sight! We are pleased to announce that Freedom Planet 2 will be officially released on Tuesday, September 13th this year!" reads the message from GalaxyTrail.

"We have previously stated that we would have a spring release date - however, we had to push this back due to a few unforeseen circumstances. We are eager to launch on multiple platforms at the same time alongside the PC version, and these additional ports will need more time to go through testing and certification than we anticipated. We cannot say anything more specific at this time, but we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share. Additionally, our lead developer unfortunately suffered a hand injury last week, so this release date will provide extra time for physical therapy while other team members take care of her duties.

"We once again thank all of our fans for their continued patience, and we wish Sabrina a speedy recovery! Now that the core game is complete, expect more frequent updates from us as we approach September. We're almost there!! - The GalaxyTrail Team"

