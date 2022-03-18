HyperGryph Announces Arknights: Endfield for PC and Mobile - News

/ 215 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Hypergryph has announced real-time 3D RPG with strategic elements, Arknights: Endfield, for PC and mobile.

The original Arknights is a free-to-play mobile tower defense game with RPG elements released in 2020.

View the CG trailer below:

View the gameplay demo video below:

Here is an overview of Arknights: Endfield:

Endfield inherits the worldview of Arknights. However, it has its own stories and distinctive characters. The tale of Endfield starts over at a planet called Talos-II, a dangerous place rife with catastrophes and risks. The vast wildlands and uninhabited territories stretched far beyond the colonies of the Habitable Band have yet to be surveyed. As such, players will explore this untamed world with Endfield Industries operators to uncover the mystery hidden within the abandoned ruins.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles