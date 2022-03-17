3 Sega Genesis Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

Nintendo announced three Sega Genesis games have been added to the Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online app. The three games are Light Crusader, Super Fantasy Zone, and Alien Soldier.

The Sega Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online app is part of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes several Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC, and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pack.

View a trailer of the games below:

