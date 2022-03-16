By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
2K and Supermassive Games Teases Horror Game The Quarry

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 294 Views

Publisher 2K and The Dark Pictures Anthology developer Supermassive Games via Twitter have announced a new horror game called The Quarry.

The game will launch this summer with an official reveal tomorrow, March 17 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm GMT.

