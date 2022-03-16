2K and Supermassive Games Teases Horror Game The Quarry - News

Publisher 2K and The Dark Pictures Anthology developer Supermassive Games via Twitter have announced a new horror game called The Quarry.

The game will launch this summer with an official reveal tomorrow, March 17 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm GMT.

"𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒅𝒐𝒆𝒔𝒏'𝒕 𝒌𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒎𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓." 🩸 Watch the reveal of #TheQuarry, our all-new horror experience published by @2K, coming this Summer.



TOMORROW @ 9am PT | 12pm ET | 4pm GMT

🏕️ https://t.co/5dwC0v2hNS pic.twitter.com/XEtwKbmy27 — Supermassive Games (@SuperMGames) March 16, 2022

