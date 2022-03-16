Starfield Developer Diary Discusses the Open-World, Exploration, Choices, and More - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios have released a new developer diary for Starfield titled "Into the Starfield: Made for Wanderers."

The developer diary features Game Director Todd Howard, Design Director Emil Pagliarulo, Lead Quest Designer Will Shen and Lead Artist Istvan Pely. They discuss the open-world, exploration, choices, consequences, and how the team is improving on past Bethesda games.

View the video below:

Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022.

