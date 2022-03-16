Starfield Developer Diary Discusses the Open-World, Exploration, Choices, and More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 169 Views
Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios have released a new developer diary for Starfield titled "Into the Starfield: Made for Wanderers."
The developer diary features Game Director Todd Howard, Design Director Emil Pagliarulo, Lead Quest Designer Will Shen and Lead Artist Istvan Pely. They discuss the open-world, exploration, choices, consequences, and how the team is improving on past Bethesda games.
View the video below:
Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022.
It really is sounding like Bethesda is FINALLY going back to those Morrowind levels of RPG gameplay and I cannot wait!!! It's not ever very often we get a AAA RPG with actual role playing.
Will Shen being the lead quest designer also has me really excited too because he wrote the quests for the Fallout 4: Far Harbor DLC which was reeeeally good and was honestly one of FO4's only saving graces lol. At least for me personally.