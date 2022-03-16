Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Might Release on PC on July 15 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog released Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for the PlayStation 5 on January 28 of this year, while a PC version is also planned.

SteamDB founder Pavel Djundik via Twitter revealed that Valve has added release timestamps in the Steam API, which are visible for unreleased games. This update provides a release date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection of July 15.

There are release dates for other games, however, it should be noted it is possible some of them might be placeholders.

Stray is listed with a release date of April 19, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk with a release of May 26, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals with a release of June 30, Sonic Frontiers with a release of September 1, and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown with a release of September 22.

Valve added release timestamps in the API, and they are visible even for unreleased games.



Steam requires setting a planned release date (even if the page says coming soon) for games to have a store page.



I tracked them all on @SteamDB. https://t.co/KhCyHOLrAz — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) March 16, 2022

