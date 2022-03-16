Tripwire Announces Multiplayer Stealth Game Deceive Inc. for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Tripwire Presents and developer Sweet Bandits Studios have announced multiplayer stealth game, Deceive Inc., for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in early 2023.

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to Deceive Inc., a private corporation with complete monopoly over the international espionage market. You can disguise yourself as anyone you meet in an instant, have access to state-of-the-art gadgets the rest of the world can only dream of and possess skills that would make Hollywood super spies jealous.

But your are not alone. Rival spies are after the same objective and every single one of them is as skilled, cunning and well-equipped as you are.

Blend in, grab the objective and break out. In the end, only one spy can complete the mission and get the paycheck. Company policy.

Key Features:

Meet the Spies – Find your playstyle with a roster of diverse agents each with their own unique weapon and skillset. From world-renowned burglars to up-and-coming espionage sensations, DECEIVE INC. prides itself on being an equal opportunity employer.

– Find your playstyle with a roster of diverse agents each with their own unique weapon and skillset. From world-renowned burglars to up-and-coming espionage sensations, DECEIVE INC. prides itself on being an equal opportunity employer. Choose the Tools – Create your loadouts from a plethora of highly versatile gadgets. With agent’s favorites like the Inflatable mat, holo-mimic and bullet proof umbrella, our world-class R&D department got you covered. Literally.

– Create your loadouts from a plethora of highly versatile gadgets. With agent’s favorites like the Inflatable mat, holo-mimic and bullet proof umbrella, our world-class R&D department got you covered. Literally. Dress for the Occasion – Every DECEIVE INC. agent is outfitted with a high-tech holographic watch allowing you to disguise yourself as guests, staff members or even security guards to gain access to restricted areas without arousing suspicion. Guaranteed to keep you hidden as long as you don’t shoot… or get shot.

– Every DECEIVE INC. agent is outfitted with a high-tech holographic watch allowing you to disguise yourself as guests, staff members or even security guards to gain access to restricted areas without arousing suspicion. Guaranteed to keep you hidden as long as you don’t shoot… or get shot. Visit Exotic Locales – Infiltrate sprawling locations filled with people to suspect, electronics to hack, restricted areas to trespass in and windows to jump from. How you get inside the vault and steal the objective is entirely up to you… and all the rival spies who will stop at nothing to beat you to it. No pressure.

