DirectStorage Tech Now Available on PC - News

DirectStorage is a technology that has been available on the Xbox Series X and S that allows for faster loading times and more details worlds.

Microsoft has announced the DirectStorage tech is now available for games shipping on Windows PCs.

"Starting today, Windows games can ship with DirectStorage," reads the announcement post from Microsoft. "This public SDK release begins a new era of fast load times and detailed worlds in PC games by allowing developers to more fully utilize the speed of the latest storage devices.

"In September 2020, we announced DirectStorage would be coming to Windows, and after collecting feedback throughout our developer preview, we are making this API available to all of our partners to ship with their games."

Microsoft recommends users to upgrade their PCs to Windows 11 as it has the latest storage optimizations built in.

"If you want to get your PC ready to take advantage of DirectStorage games, we have a few suggestions. DirectStorage is compatible with Windows 10 devices, but Windows 11 has the latest storage optimizations built in and is our recommended path for gaming," said Microsoft.

"While you may see benefits on any kind of storage device, installing games to an NVMe SSD will maximize your IO performance and help you more fully experience the benefits of DirectStorage. "

