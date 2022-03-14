Super Nintendo World Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023 - News

Universal Studios announced Super Nintendo World, the Nintendo-themed land, will open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.

"Super Nintendo World is opening in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood! Level up with exclusive merch at the Feature Presentation store, opening soon," said Universal Studios via Twitter.

This is the first Super Nintendo World to open in the US. It is joining the one at Universal Studios Japan, which opened in March 2021. A Super Nintendo World will also open in Orlando, Florida as part of the under construction Epic Universe park, which is scheduled to open up in 2025.

