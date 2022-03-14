Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Gets Final Trailer - News

/ 140 Views

by, posted 34 minutes ago

Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for the movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, ahead of its release next month.

View the trailer below:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release in theaters on April 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles