Phil Spencer is Excited About the Advancements in State of Decay 3

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Undead Labs announced State of Decay 3 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC in July 2020 and we haven't seen much of the game since its initial reveal. We do know the developer recently opened up a new studio in Orlando, Florida.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer on the latest XboxEra podcast and transcribed by PureXbox said he played a lot of State of Decay 2 and that he is excited for the advancements the team is making with State of Decay 3.

"This one's probably not that big of a surprise for people who have watched me play, but I was a big State of Decay 2 player," said Spencer. "Looking at State of Decay 3, I'm incredibly excited about some of the advancements they're going to make.

"They've had this pattern - they've talked about it publically from State of Decay 1, to 2, to 3 and what they want to do, and we haven't shown a lot [of State of Decay 3]. It's a game I really enjoy playing, I'm a big co-op player, I like building, I like resourcing, and I'm really excited about where that team's going."

There is no word yet on when State of Decay 3 will release.

