Xbox's Undead Labs Opens New Studio in Orlando, State of Decay 3 to Use Unreal Engine 5 - News

/ 467 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft at E3 2018 announced it had acquired Undead Labs and multiple other studios. Undead Labs in summer 2020 would announce State of Decay 3 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Undead Labs Animation Directo Simon Sherr via LinkedIn has revealed the studio is opening a new studio based in Orlando, Florida and that State of Decay 3 will be built using Unreal Engine 5.

"Developing a new Microsoft studio under Undead Labs in Orlando, [Florida]," reads Sherr's LinkedIn page. "Directing animation and Animation Technology in [Unreal Engine 5] for Microsoft [Xbox Game Studios] Undead Labs' State of Decay 3 and fostering cross-studio animation technology collaboration and animation technology initiatives across [Xbox Game Studios]."

It looks like Undead Labs is building a new support studio in Orlando.



"Developing a new Microsoft studio under Undead Labs in Orlando, directing animation in UE5 for State of Decay 3 & fostering cross-studio animation technology initiatives across XGS."https://t.co/XRDBGx4jMX pic.twitter.com/KTGzPiV9wy — Klobrille (@klobrille) January 2, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles