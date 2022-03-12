Xbox Reportedly Planning Big Showcase for June - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb during a live stream said he has heard Microsoft plans to hold its big Xbox showcase in June.

"I'll probably have more to say on this soon, but it's in June, not May," said Grubb via VideoGamesChronicle. "Well, they might do something in May or September, I don't know. But I know that they are planning for an E3-style show in June.

"They are talking to partners to get big games in there. That is ongoing right now and it's March. So it's not like they can change that train or turn that big ship around. They are heading in that direction and they're going to do something in that timeframe."

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has previously stated Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will once again be online only in 2022 due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

E3 2021 was also held online in June 2021, following a cancellation in 2020. There are no exact dates yet for E3 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles