Outward: Definitive Edition Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in May - News

/ 343 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Nine Dots announced the open-world RPG, Outward: Definitive Edition, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in May.

Outward: Definitive Edition includes the base game, as well as The Three Brothers DLC and The Soroboreans DLC. It will also have new content, quality of life updates and balancing adjustments.

View a developer diary of the game below:

Outward is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles