Gundam Evolution Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher and developer Bandai Namco Online announced the Free-to-play first-person shooter, Gundam Evolution, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

"Move Beyond Your Limits!"

Gundam Evolution is an online free-to-play first-person shooter title in which players take control of Mobile Suits from the hit Gundam anime and challenge other players online in six-versus-six objective based battles. Featuring fast-paced action and immersive controls, players can switch between many different Mobile Suit Units to suit the ever changing battle conditions. Utilize their unique characteristics and cooperate with teammates to secure the win.

Varied Units

You can pilot Units from across the Gundam multiverse. Each of the various Units feature different attack skills, support functions and HP levels. Select your favorite Unit that matches your play style.

Thrust System

Activating the Thruster Gauge kicks the action into overdrive. Use Thruster Movement to cover long distances fast and Dash for rapid bursts of acceleration.

Utilizing the Thrust System, pilots can move effectively around the battlefield and use sudden surprise movements to their tactical advantage.

G-Maneuver

In addition to their innate abilities, Units are equipped with powerful G-Maneuver effects. These effects, which can be activated when the G-Maneuver Meter reaches 100 percent, vary from unit to unit.

Push your Units to the limit as you lead your team to victory!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles