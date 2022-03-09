JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have announced JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in the early fall.

Developed by CyberConnect2, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R immerses players in an authentic video game adaptation that stays true to creator Hirohiko Araki’s captivating art style and stars the anime series’ original Japanese voice actors.

First introduced in 1987 and adapted to anime in 2012, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is best known for its charismatic heroes who drop unforgettable catchphrases and perform over-the-top moves as they pummel each other using martial arts and supernatural skills. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is the biggest game ever in the franchise, bringing together 50 characters from every story arc. Players can experience popular battles from each story and see heroes from different universes interact for the first time, playing as Jonathan Joestar, DIO, Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne Cujoh, daughter of Jotaro and the first-ever female JoJo in the series, and many more.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R introduces a completely revamped and improved version of the fight system first introduced in 2013, upping the tempo with hit stops, dashes, intricate new combos, and an all-new “Support Attack” tag-team battle system. Game modes consist of All-Star Battle Mode, Arcade Mode, Online Mode, Versus Mode, Practice Mode, and Gallery Mode. The main mode, All-Star Battle Mode, features classic clashes between heroes from prior games in addition to all-new battles, offering more than 100 different battles for players to experience. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R also offers a range of customizable and collectible skins along with unique illustrations that players can unlock and play in Gallery Mode.

