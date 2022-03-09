Square Enix Launches Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary Website - News

Square Enix has launched the Final Fantasy 35th anniversary website. You can visit it in English and Japanese.

The 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy will take place on December 18, 2022 as the first title released for the Famicon in Japan on December 18, 1987.

Read details from the Final Fantasy 35th anniversary website below:

Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary

The first Final Fantasy title was released on December 18, 1987, and in 2022 the series reaches its 35th anniversary.

In this 35th anniversary year, we will be bringing you many exciting new ways to enjoy the worlds of Final Fantasy. Please look forward to what Final Fantasy has in store.

Message from Final Fantasy VII Remake Producer Yoshinori Kitase

V=30, VII=25, XI=20

What do you think these numbers mean?

They are actually the anniversaries of Final Fantasy titles this year. Every year a number of titles celebrate their anniversaries, but if you think about it so many from one series lining up in such a way is pretty unusual.

This is only possible because of the long-lasting passionate support for each game in the Final Fantasy series from fans like you. Thank you so much.

And this year, the Final Fantasy series itself celebrates its 35th anniversary.

We will continue to work hard making each Final Fantasy game one that you will remember for a long time to come.

The Final Fantasy 35th site will support new releases, sharing info on upcoming titles and merchandise. I hope you’re excited for what’s on the way for Final Fantasy!

New Titles

Chocobo GP

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

And more...

