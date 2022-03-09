Chrono Trigger Update for PC and Mobile Adds a Number of New Features - News

Square Enix announced it will release a new update for Chrono Trigger on PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on March 11.

The update will add Improved operability, the ability to boost the Auto-battle speed to 1.5 times, full-screen display support up to 21:9, increased the save slots to 20, and an Extras section added to the mobile versions.

View a trailer of the update below:

