Wild Arms Dev Media.Vision Has 5 Titles in Development - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Wild Arms series developer Media.Vision via Weekly Famitsu revealed it currently has five new games in development.

Media.Vision has also launched its official Twitter account.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of official Twitter as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our founding," reads the translation of the first tweet from Media.Vision.

"We’re currently working on five titles, for console as well as mobile, including both original and external intellectual property," Media.Vision President Takashi Fukushima told Weekly Famitsu via Gematsu.

Media.Vision's Harumi Umezawa added, "I think we’ll be able to unveil the title that’s furthest along in about a year at the earliest, but that’s up to the publisher."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles