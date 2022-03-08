Animal Crossing-Inspired Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Snowcastle Games has announced Animal Crossing-inspired adventure crafting game, Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will first launch for Steam Early Access.

"We are so excited to finally be able to share the next step in the Earthlock franchise with players," said Snowcastle Games game director and co-founder Bendik Stang.

"With Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure, we want to use the rich world we’ve built for Earthlock to offer players a brand new experience, backed with detailed crafting and customization mechanics. We can’t wait to tell you more about our plans for the game in its early access phase as we build to a full PC and console release, but for now I hope you enjoy the game’s announcement trailer!"

Here is an overview of the game:

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure is an adventure crafting game set on a mysterious island full of remnants of the past and magical creatures, and pirates!

Befriend the Wildlife of Ikonei Island

After waking up on a bizarre island, you find yourself surrounded by curious creatures who are interested in your arrival. You will find these creatures play a huge role in your progression, and they possess unique and interesting abilities that will allow you to explore deeper into Ikonei Island.

Make the Island Your Own, with an Enduring Impact on the Environment

Harvest materials using tools and creature abilities, build workshops that can create and assemble resources. All of these materials will come in handy to truly customize the island to your liking, and uncover the mysteries of it. Your hamlet, starting from dilapidated ruins, will grow to become your base of operations on the island.

