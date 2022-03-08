Curious Expedition 2 Headed to PS4 and Xbox One on March 17 - News

Thunderful Publishing and developer Maschinen-Mensch announced Curious Expedition 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 17.

The Highlands of Avalon DLC will launch on the same day on the same consoles, as well as for the Nintendo Switch. The DLC adds a new island type, a new mechanic to traverse hills and valleys, a the new Picts trible, eight new recruitable characters, new equipment, new enemies, and more.

"We are so excited to reveal that Curious Expedition 2 will soon be out on PlayStation and Xbox," said Maschinen-Mensch co-founder Johannes Kristmann.

"Creating this game has been quite the journey in itself… For all you adventurers out there, we wish you good luck on your travels. The base game and the ‘Highlands of Avalon’ downloadable content are just the beginning—with two additional downloadable contents planned, now also on these consoles, there’s a lot more to come from us in the future!"

The game first released for PC via Steam in Early Access in June 2020 with the full release in January 2021. The Switch version launched in August 2021.

