Them's Fightin' Herds Rated for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

The fighting game, Them's Fightin' Herds, has been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game first released for PC via Steam in Early Access in February 2018, followed by the full release in April 2020.

Read the ESRB description to the game below:

This is an action game in which players assume the role of a pony-like character battling evil forces. Players explore dungeon locations, search for an artifact, and encounter cartoony enemies (e.g., wolves, snakes, bears) to fight.

Battles are presented as stylized one-on-one fights, with animal characters punching, kicking, and using special moves (e.g., lasso toss) to deplete opponents' health bar. Fights are highlighted by impact sounds, light effects, and cries of pain.

Among dozens of items, players can obtain fermented grape juice and a bottle of champagne; costume items include cigarettes/pipes with wisps of smoke.

