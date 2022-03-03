Returnal Dev Housemarque Next Game is a New IP - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced in June 2021 it had acquired Returnal developer and long-time PlayStation partner Housemarque. The studio had developed eight exclusive games for PlayStation consoles.

Housemarque CEO and co-founder Ilari Kuittinen in an interview with VentureBeat was asked about the studio's next game and revealed it would be a new IP.

"Well, the jury is still out there. We’re one of the very last dinosaurs making arcade games," said Kuittinen. "Nex Machina, a few years ago, was very much a shoot-’em-up game in the style of the coin-ops from the ‘80s. That’s sort of a clue. But it’s interesting. We’ve been thinking about that.

"We had our stint working on multiplayer games, because a few years back it seemed like you needed to have some kind of multiplayer experience. We tried that, and we really didn’t do it as well. But it’s early days with us starting a new game, a new IP, concepting it out. We’ll see what comes with that."

Housemarque game director Harry Krueger added, "We’re really trying to hold on to that identity, as you mentioned. It’s wonderful right now that gaming has grown and evolved so much that there’s so much variety and diversity of game experiences. They can all peacefully coexist. There can be live service games, multiplayer games, games with many different sensibilities. Returnal is just another voice. At this stage we’re quite proud of what we accomplished with Returnal, and we’re quite excited to pursue that same trajectory as a company."

Returnal released for the PlayStation 5 on April 30, 2021.

