Elden Ring Enters the Swiss Charts in First - Sales

/ 564 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Elden Ring has debuted in first place Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the eighth week of 2022.

Horizon: Forbidden West after debuting in first the previous week has dropped one spot to second place, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus is in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to fourth, while FIFA 22 remained in fifth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, two multiplatform games, and one PlayStation game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 8, 2022: Elden Ring - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Mario Party Superstars Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles