Time on Frog Island Launches This Summer for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 537 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Merge Games and developer Half Past Yellow announced the sandbox puzzle adventure game, Time on Frog Island, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this summer.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Time on Frog Island, a sailor is shipwrecked on a strange island after a terrible storm and he awakes to find his boat in ruins. Clutching his precious potted plant, the sea dog goes about trying to fix his boat and find his way home. However, the peculiar frog-like locals don’t speak his language and they aren’t about to give up the items he needs without something in exchange! A spaghetti network of trades will take him all over this strange island as he seeks out materials to fix his boat.

Meet a cast of friendly characters, solve head-scratching puzzles, find hidden treasures, and much more as you explore this toadally awesome island sandbox adventure.

Key Features:

Explore at Your Own Pace Make your own path in this island sandbox, you never know what will be around the next corner! Get to know the froggy locals and help out where you can. Discover new items by fishing and farming, and concoct simple brews that will change how you traverse the island. Learn from the frogs and put your new skills to the test around the island.

Trade to Fix Your Boat Ask around for the items you need, but bear in mind that you might need to do a frog a favor to get what you want. Solve interesting puzzles to get your hands on required items. Try not to get too sidetracked by island life!

Experiment with Everything Run faster, jump higher, fall slower—anything is possible if you’re holding the right item. Discover different ways to complete those crucial trades. Each object you pick up could end up being the key to something bigger.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles