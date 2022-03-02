Valve Designer: 'There are Multiples Games in Development Right Now at Valve' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 446 Views
Valve designer Greg Coomer speaking with Axios revealed the company has multiple games in development right now. However, he did not say when the games might get revealed.
"There are multiple games in development right now at Valve, and I think they're pretty exciting ones," said Coomer.
Fans of Valve has been wanted Half-Life 3, Portal 3, Left 4 Dead 3, and more for many, many years.
Valve did recently release a free playable game set in the Portal universe called Aperture Desk Job for PC via Steam.
Valve has also begun shipping out the first units of the Steam Deck, the all-in-one portable PC gaming device.
Maybe that's their problem. They should try to focus on one and finish it.
Oooooooooh he just opened up a Pandora's box
Half-Life 3 doesn't even need to happen yet. Release the, ironically, Episode 3 of Half-Life 2 to finish that story first!
"There are multiple games in development right now at Valve, and I think they're pretty exciting ones," said Coomer. "and none of them are what you are hoping for". ...There, I finished his sentence that he wasn't allowed to say.
Could it finally happen?
Watch it be Artifact 2, Dota Underlords 2, and Day of Defeat 2 xD
uses Gravity Gun to decapitate gtotheunit91 with a saw blade
It seemed to be the appropriate weapon for this situation, and this is coming from a guy who's never played Half-Life. I'm just sick of waiting for Half-Life 3 to happen.