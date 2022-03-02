Valve Designer: 'There are Multiples Games in Development Right Now at Valve' - News

Valve designer Greg Coomer speaking with Axios revealed the company has multiple games in development right now. However, he did not say when the games might get revealed.

"There are multiple games in development right now at Valve, and I think they're pretty exciting ones," said Coomer.

Fans of Valve has been wanted Half-Life 3, Portal 3, Left 4 Dead 3, and more for many, many years.

Valve did recently release a free playable game set in the Portal universe called Aperture Desk Job for PC via Steam.

Valve has also begun shipping out the first units of the Steam Deck, the all-in-one portable PC gaming device.

