Ukraine Asks PlayStation, Xbox, and All Game Companies to Block All Russian and Belorussian Accounts

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in an open letter posted via Twitter has asked PlayStation, Xbox, and all video game companies to temporarily block Russian and Belarussian accounts, stop the participation of eSports teams from Russia and Belarus, and cancel all events to be held in Russia and Belarus.
Fedorov has also asked Riot Games, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and Wargaming to close their offices in based in Russia.
While PlayStation and Xbox have yet to respond to the open letter, multiple gaming companies around the world have shown their support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.
Microsoft in a blog post posted earlier this week did say it is working on protecting Ukraine from cyberattacks. The company is also working with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and multiple UN agencies to help mobilize resources to help the people of Ukraine.
Read the open letter from Fedorov below:
To all game development companies and esports platforms
The Russian Federation has carried out a deceptive and outrageous military attack on my country! Just imagine, in 2022, cruise missiles attack residential neighbourhoods, kindergartens and hospitals in the heart of Europe.
The armed forces and citizens are defending Ukraine till the end! The whole world is repelling the aggressor through the imposition of sanctions - the enemy must suffer significant losses. But we need your support - in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers (hrad) and missiles.
I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything to protect Ukraine, Europe and finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression - and I appeal to temporarily block all Russian and Belarusian accounts, temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belarusian teams and gamers in all international esports events and cancel all international events holding on the territory of Russia and Belarus.
We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression.
Yours sincerely,
Deputy Prime-Minister of Ukraine
Minister Mykhailo Fedorov
@Xbox @PlayStation— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022
You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSv
@riotgames @EA @Ubisoft Gameloft @wargaming_net— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022
Right now russian troops are bombing Ukrainian cities and killing Ukrainians. Please help us stop this. Close your offices in russia! There’s no place for aggressor on the global technological map!
Looks like we are in the beginning phases of all these sanctions.
Hopefully they bring about a swift and peaceful resolution to this conflict before they spiral out of control and start effecting normal citizens ON BOTH SIDES in various ways.
-PEACE NOT WAR NINJA APPROVED-
At this point it'd make more sense to just kill Putin.
Where are the moderators?
why call the moderators my dear? Putin led at least 10,000 to death within the last few days
You think killing Putin will stop this War? Someone else will just take his place until Russia gets what they want.
Mods need to start banning these fucking cunts pro invasion, russia paid trolls and overall the edgelords that think this is funny.
This sounds evil to. Why punish regular citizens? Painting an entire country for the actions of their dictator is just as bad.
Are you even watching what Russia is doing to regular citizens in Ukraine? Being blocked from video games is NOTHING. Russia's government represents the majority of its citizens, and their country's government is KILLING regular citizens in Ukraine. It's in the hands of Russian people to overthrow their dictator if they do not agree with him - as so many countries have done before. Standing by and watching others suffer is not an option without consequences.
Ban Russia and Russians from anywhere they can be banned from. Their government is their responsibility, not ours.
Should we also add all of china and the middle east to that ban list?
If the Chinese government or a Middle Eastern country's government is currently carrying a full-scale war on another country, yes we should.
Thats my point. They did. Specially china that imprisoned and is killing and harvesting organs of thier own civilians who dare have the Muslim religion. Everyone knows it yet the media is not leading any retaliation to China. Why you think that is?
that is a very off-topic example - it is an internal matter of China, within their borders, therefore it is up the Chinese to solve it
Yes lets focus on the crimes against humanity the media wants you to focus on. Fu** all Russians. Children as well.
it's not the media, I have sense clear enough to tell when matters are internal - within a country, and when they are not
all Russians... including children? I spoke about the majority of Russians, especially the ones that can do something to overthrow Putin and possibly save the world but they sit in their comfort, children are the greatest victims ALWAYS
And who do you think these actions are primaraly hurting? Is it not children? But thats ok I guess. As long as you give it to Putin.
Why not banning every american citizens from PSN and Switch Online. Are two Nuclear bombs on civilians not enough to see them banned from everywhere. What you were not born yet ? And what about all those japanese who will never be born because USA nuked their parents ?
I'm trying my best to be at the level of dark ghost boy.
wtf really, we can do something about people dying as we speak, it us who live the present
people at the time have made their choices based on what they had, wrong or right, now it is us who live, and we have to make ours
I get the sentiment here. But, much like the US embargo of Cuba, things like this generally help prop up the scumbag regime by allowing them to spin things to demonstrate that the west is their enemy. Further, this would punish ordinary Russians and all of the stakeholders in these companies. The Russian oligarchs don't give a fuck.
What's worse? Losing a gaming account or getting blown up from a missile?
I’m not talking about what’s worse or better here in that scenario, and you know that.
Two things that are both wrong can exist at the same time regardless of the difference in severity.
And what about Azov Battalion ? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Azov_Battalion
Azov Special Operations Detachment (Ukrainian: Окремий загін спеціального призначення «Азов», romanized: Okremyi zahin spetsialnoho pryznachennia "Azov"), often known as Azov Detachment, Azov Regiment (Ukrainian: Полк Азов, romanized: Polk Azov), or Azov Battalion (until September 2014), is a right-wing extremist[1] and neo-Nazi[2][3][4] unit of the National Guard of Ukraine.
Explain to me, I'm a little bit slow.
From what I hear from younger people living in Russia, the younger generation generally hate Putin. He was President before they were born, and still is today. They never had a choice. These kind of moves would mainly affect people that grew up with the internet, that are a lot more tech savvy than their boomer parents who grew up reliant on state media and TV.
Just a suggestion to the webmasters, you should censor EVERY topic about this war, really.
What Mykhail Federov doesn't tell you is that Ukrainian government is bombing the ukrainian people living in the Dombas since 2014. Yes, they are bombing their own citizens, 13.000 people died. The other things he doesn't say is that those who are still fighting against the Russian army are neo-Nazi paramilitary groups.
Yeah, the country led by someone who is Jewish is leading a band of Neo-Nazis. I should’t have to explain why your claim is nonsensical.
Yes dude, Svoboda is an humanist parti. Lol.
"Beginning in 2014, when the Maidan uprising brought a new government to Ukraine, the country has been erecting monuments to Nazi collaborators and Holocaust perpetrators at an astounding pace — there’s been a new plaque or street renaming nearly every week. Because of this, the Ukraine section represents an extremely partial listing of the several hundred monuments, statues, and streets named after Nazi collaborators in Ukraine". Source : https://forward.com/news/462916/nazi-collaborator-monuments-in-ukraine/
The site is Forward-Jewish-Fearless-Since 1897
"It has been fighting Russian separatist forces in the Donbas War. Azov initially formed as a volunteer militia in May 2014.[9] It saw its first combat experience recapturing Mariupol from pro-Russian separatists in June 2014.[5] On 12 November 2014, Azov was incorporated into the National Guard of Ukraine, and since then all members are contract soldiers serving in the National Guard.[10]"
Explain to me, I'm a little bit slow.
The Azov Battalion is estimated to around 900 people. If that is pretense for invasion, then every country better prepare. Meanwhile, as part of Putin's de-nazification process, Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial in Kyiv got bombed in an airstrike, with at least 5 killed.
Most of the people that have died were combatants. A large number of civilians have died as well, but it's not even nearly 13,000 civilians. Additionally, without Russian interventions and support, the region would probably be fairly peaceful with relatively few deaths (obviously there would still be some tensions). The whole situation is basically created by Russia, which is now abusing the situation it has created to try to strong-arm the whole country.
That's not what said the french war Journalist Anne-Laure Bonnel. The two women teachers cut in half that she filmed did not look like fighters to her.
When Russia create tensions that lead to Ukrainian bombing of civilians, it's Russia's fault. When Nato creates tensions that lead to Russia invading Ukraine, it's Russia's fault. Morality : it's always Russia's fault.
What an incredibly moronic comment to make with all the footage and evidence we have.
Well, I don't really doubt that, so that's 2/13,000 accounted for. What about the remaining 12,998?
Russia didn't create tensions, it created a conflict. The tensions existed before but didn't escalate to a conflict with casualties without Russian support. When Russia didn't like the will of the Ukrainians, it created a war to bend them over. Ukraine wanted to join NATO especially because of what Russia did in 2014 and has been doing ever since, and now Russia has proven Ukraine was right to fear it.