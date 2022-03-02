Ukraine Asks PlayStation, Xbox, and All Game Companies to Block All Russian and Belorussian Accounts - News

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in an open letter posted via Twitter has asked PlayStation, Xbox, and all video game companies to temporarily block Russian and Belarussian accounts, stop the participation of eSports teams from Russia and Belarus, and cancel all events to be held in Russia and Belarus.

Fedorov has also asked Riot Games, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and Wargaming to close their offices in based in Russia.

While PlayStation and Xbox have yet to respond to the open letter, multiple gaming companies around the world have shown their support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.

Microsoft in a blog post posted earlier this week did say it is working on protecting Ukraine from cyberattacks. The company is also working with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and multiple UN agencies to help mobilize resources to help the people of Ukraine.

Read the open letter from Fedorov below:

To all game development companies and esports platforms

The Russian Federation has carried out a deceptive and outrageous military attack on my country! Just imagine, in 2022, cruise missiles attack residential neighbourhoods, kindergartens and hospitals in the heart of Europe.

The armed forces and citizens are defending Ukraine till the end! The whole world is repelling the aggressor through the imposition of sanctions - the enemy must suffer significant losses. But we need your support - in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers (hrad) and missiles.

I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything to protect Ukraine, Europe and finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression - and I appeal to temporarily block all Russian and Belarusian accounts, temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belarusian teams and gamers in all international esports events and cancel all international events holding on the territory of Russia and Belarus.

We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression.

Yours sincerely,

Deputy Prime-Minister of Ukraine

Minister Mykhailo Fedorov

@Xbox @PlayStation



You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSv — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

@riotgames @EA @Ubisoft Gameloft @wargaming_net

Right now russian troops are bombing Ukrainian cities and killing Ukrainians. Please help us stop this. Close your offices in russia! There’s no place for aggressor on the global technological map! — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

