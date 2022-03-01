Ghostwire: Tokyo Prelude Visual Novel Out Now for Free on PS5 and PS4 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Tango Gameworks have released the visual novel, Ghostwire: Tokyo Prelude, for free on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on the PlayStation Store.

The visual novel will release on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 8.

View the official launch trailer of Ghostwire: Tokyo Prelude below:

Here is an overview of Ghostwire: Tokyo: Prelude:

Dive deeper into the world of Ghostwire with the Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude. In this exciting visual novel adventure, players will join the mysterious KK and his team of supernatural detectives as they investigate an unusual disappearance. However, along their journey they’ll stumble upon something even more sinister. Players can choose different interactions with KK’s associates to piece together their stories in Ghostwire‘s unique prequel.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action adventure game that challenges players to master the powerful arts of Ethereal Weaving while working to defeat the menacing Hannya and his followers, the Visitors, who have invaded Tokyo. These supernatural entities roam the stunning world of Ghostwire, creating a stunning atmosphere that is a love letter to Tokyo, its curiosities, and secrets.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 25.

