Toge Productions Acquires Tahoe Games - News

/ 328 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Toge Productions announced it has acquired indie game studio Tahoe Games. Both developers are based in Indonesia.

Toge Porudctions developed the zombie survival series Infectonator and barista simulation game Coffee Talk, while Tahoe Games developed on Rising Hell.

"We have a vision of helping more SouthEast Asian game developers reach the global stage. This acquisition is one of the many ways we hope to achieve this goal," said CEO and co-founder of Toge Productions Kris Antoni.

"We’ve worked extensively with the team at Tahoe Games on Rising Hell and have a great relationship with them already. We’re very thrilled to have such talented developers join us at Toge Productions."

Co-founder of Tahoe Games Robertus R. Haris added, "The acquisition between Toge Productions and Tahoe Games is a mutually beneficial relationship. We agreed to this offer because of the same goals we have together to further educate and provide opportunities for underrepresented talents who don’t always have the same opportunities to the people who live in major cities or outside the country.

"With this acquisition, we hope that studios in Kediri will be even bigger and be able to provide all the talent in Kediri and the areas surrounding it."

Toge Productions with the acquisition hopes to increase the total production of original IPs developed by the Toge Productions brand.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles