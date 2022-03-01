Action RPG Meifumado Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Old Bit Studio has announced post-apocalyptic action RPG, Meifumado, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A Kickstarter campaign is now live and has a goal of $40,000.

View the Kickstarter trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Meifumado is an action role-playing game set in a post-apocalyptic, immersive open world inspired by Japan. It features an in-depth combat system and puts heavy focus on RPG elements, allowing player to change the course of the story and its ending depending on the choices you make throughout the game.

Faction you choose to side with, role you play in local conflicts, characters you help - all actions wheather on small or large scale will have consequences, favourable or negative for the player and the world.

Combat

Deep combat system is designed to make action intense, challenging and satisfying. It offers multiple fighting styles with unique moveset, wide range of special attacks/abilities, sub-weapons and various weapon types. Wheather you prefer strength over speed, or fast and aggressive aproach in combat, by gaining and upgrading a broad variety of skills and choosing favorite weapons, player is able to form his own fighting style.

With rich weaponry at your disposal, combining different equipment and abilities, you will find numerous ways to deal with your adversaries regardless of their skills and numbers.

Throw bombs at your enemies, shoot them with a bow from a distance, use shuriken to interrupt their attacks, crush them with a powerful swing of a two-handed club or slash them with swift, deadly strokes of a katana.

Enemies act tactically in combat. Wheather they fight alone or in group, your foes will adapt to a situation and will use help of their allies to compensate their weaknesses: lightly armored opponents will hide behind an ally with a shield to wait for an opening to strike and retreat, while stronger opponents will try to surround you by getting behind your back to attack from both sides, or shoot at you with a long range weapon from a distance.

Crafting

Items you'll acquire while exploring the world will always have a practical value. Instead of packing up your inventory with worthless junk, you will benefit by selling needless stuff and utilizing other items to craft new ones. Crafting could significantly help if you choose to upgrade certain skills. Find diagrams to forge your own weapons, recipes to cook food and produce drugs giving you temporary buffs, or sell the stuff for a good price.

World and Exploration

World of Meifumado consists of multiple different kinds of locations; each with its unique environment and atmoshpere. Player is allowed to visit them and explore in any order, after leaving the first, opening area. Major locations are divided into multiple non-linear, interconnected, metroidvania-structured levels. Wheather the player is roaming around a hub or going to explore dangerous areas outside the safe city walls you will always be able to find something interesting: side quests, random events, useful and rare items, discover hidden areas.

Also you will come across numerous side activities to engage in, in your travels: guard or raid caravans, participate in fighting tournaments, make money by gambling.

Quest Design

Rather than fill the game world with countless repetetive and dull fetch quests we chose different approach to quest design. Many side-quests that player will encounter are story-driven, offering several ways to complete, focusing on narrative, well-written characters and freedom of choice, providing player with lots fun and memorable moments. Side-quests aren't just additional content, but a motivation for player to explore the game's world and interact with its inhabitants more, learning their stories and leaving an impact on the future of their lives according to your actions.

Story

Meifumado is set in a dark, cruel post-apocalyptic world, torn and left in ruins by the great global war. But the war is a long forgotten past. The remnants of mankind are to deal with the consequences, striving to survive in this new dark era. Vital resources are scarce and aren't enough for everyone. From food supplies to medicine - people fight for every bit, as the strong prey on the weak.

The central conflict of the story is a war among several rival factions for control over a large island called Yamatai, that is left lying in ruins after the devastating global war. Player will get to choose a side and play a key role in shaping the future of the land of Yamatai and lives of its inhabitants.

Each faction vying for power has its own ideology and social structure. Here's an example of two of them:

Bakuhan - post-apocalyptic shogunate. Society based on the strict class hierarchy, rulled by several clans with shogun at the top. While the warrior-caste of samurai and their lords satisfy all their needs, peasants and miners as the lowest class of the regime are barely get by due to high level of taxation and needs to protect themselves from external threats: raiders, savage tribes of slavers, dangerous mutated creatures roaming the wasteland. As bakuhan doesn't provide them with sufficient protection, they have to rely on themselves.

Ryukai. A large group of fierce warriors settled in the northern mountains living by credo, "the strong lead, the weak obey". Any member of the society - soldier or slave are given freedom to rise in the ranks, proving their worth in a fight. They don't hide behind false morality. Ryukai expand by invading and conquering new territories, and enslaving people of local tribes and villages, absorbing and erasing cultural identity of subjugated groups, joining new blood to ryukai's warrior culture.

