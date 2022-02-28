Grim Dawn Sales Top 7 Million Units - Sales

Developer Crate Entertainment via Twitter announced the action RPG, Grim Dawn, has sold over seven million units since it released in 2013.

"6 years ago today, Grim Dawn left early access to become one of the best rated ARPGs of all time," reads the tweet from Crate Entertainment. "7 million copies of the game and DLCs later, it's time to blow out some candles again. Thank you for being here on this long journey with us!"

Grim Dawn released for PC via Steam Early Access in 2013 with the full PC release on February 25, 2016. It would also release for the Xbox One on December 3, 2021.

