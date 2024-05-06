Stellar Blade Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

Stellar Blade (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 16, 2024, according to SELL.

TopSpin 2K25 (PS5) debuted in second place.

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) dropped from first to third place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped two spots to fourth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Stellar Blade TopSpin 2K25 Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

TopSpin 2K25 TopSpin 2K25 - Deluxe Edition Sand Land

PS4 TopSpin 2K25 Gran Turismo 7 EA Sports FC 24 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Princess Peach: Showtime! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Minecraft Fallout Special Anthology X-Plane 12

