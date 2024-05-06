By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Stellar Blade Debuts in 1st on the French Charts

Stellar Blade Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 569 Views

Stellar Blade (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 16, 2024, according to SELL.  

TopSpin 2K25 (PS5) debuted in second place.

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) dropped from first to third place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped two spots to fourth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Stellar Blade
  2. TopSpin 2K25
  3. Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

  1. TopSpin 2K25
  2. TopSpin 2K25 - Deluxe Edition
  3. Sand Land
PS4
  1. TopSpin 2K25
  2. Gran Turismo 7
  3. EA Sports FC 24
Xbox One
  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
Nintendo Switch
  1. Princess Peach: Showtime!
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
  1. Minecraft
  2. Fallout Special Anthology
  3. X-Plane 12

