Helldivers 2 Tops the Canadian Charts, Dragon's Dogma 2 Debuts in 2nd - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the Canadian charts for March 2024, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

There were five new releases in the top 10 for the month. Dragon's Dogma 2 debuted in 2nd place, MLB: The Show 24 debuted in third place, Princess Peach: Showtime! debuted in sixth place, Rise of the Ronin debuted in seventh place, and Unicorn Overlord debuted in eighth place.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth dropped two spots to fourth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III dropped one spot to fifth place. Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to ninth place and NHL 24 fell three spots to 10th place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada for March 2024:

Helldivers 2 Dragon's Dogma 2 - NEW MLB: The Show 24^ - NEW Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Princess Peach: Showtime!* - NEW Rise of the Ronin - NEW Unicorn Overlord - NEW Hogwarts Legacy NHL 24

*Digital sales not included

^ Xbox and Switch digital sales not included

