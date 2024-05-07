The Super Mario Bros. Movie Was the Most Profitable Movie Last Year - Sales

The Super Mario Bros Movie was a huge success for Nintendo and Illumination having grossed $1.36 billion at the worldwide box office making it the 2nd highest grossing animated movie of all time.

Deadline is now reporting The Super Mario Bros Movie was the most profitable movie of 2023 having earned $559 million in profit for the studio.

When you include productions, prints and ads, and more the movie had a total budget of $400 million. The movie generated $959 million in total revenue with $619 million brought in from the theatrical run when you subtract the movie theater cut, as well as $140 million from home entertainment and $200 million from TV and streaming.

Nintendo and Illumination in March of this year announced a new Super Mario Bros. movie is in development and it will release in theaters on April 3, 2026 in the US and other markets through April 2026.

