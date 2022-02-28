Tokyo Game Show 2022 to be Held in Person for First Time in 3 Years - News

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association announced Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be held in person for the first time in three years. It will be held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan from Thursday, September 15 to Sunday, September 18.

September 15 and 16 will be business days, while September 17 and 18 will be public days. However, general admission will start on September 16 at 2:00 pm JST.

A limited number of tickets will be sold to be in line with the local government policies on Covid-19. It should be noted that elementary school students and younger children will not be allowed to attend TGS 2022 "due to uncertainties of vaccination situations among young people."

TGS 2020 was an online event, while in 2021 some local journalists and influencers were allowed to attend via special invitation.

The theme for TGS 2022 is "Nothing Stops Gaming."

"Over these two years, various fun events disappeared from our daily life, but games still lightened up our days," said The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association. "Games will continue to brighten up the days of everybody now and forever—this year’s theme implies such strong determination."

TGS 2022 will have showcases in Japanese with a live English interpretation. Demos of the latest games will be available to play at home, a virtual tour experience, and the Tokyo Game Show Virtual Reality area will be available for those who cannot attend in person.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

