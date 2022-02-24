Knockout City is Going Free-to-Play This Spring, EA to No Longer Publish It - News

Developer Velan Studios announced Knockout City will be going to free-to-play when Season 6 starts this Spring.

The game will also be self-published by Velan Studios as it goes free-to-play. Right now it is published by Electronic Arts under its EA Originals label.

"The other big change happening over the first few seasons of Year 2 is that we (Velan Studios) are going to be self-publishing Knockout City!" Velan Studios said. "From the day we founded our studio, we’ve worked to deliver revolutionary new game experiences to you, our amazing community of players.

"We couldn’t have introduced Knockout City to the world without the incredible support of EA Originals, but now as we switch to free-to-play, the natural next step is for us to take over publishing responsibilities and work even more closely with our community. We have exciting plans for Knockout City, and bringing publishing in-house will allow us to fully realize our vision for the long-term future of this game."

The studio added, "we have a bunch of behind-the-scenes work to do to get ready for going free-to-play, and our team is all-hands-on-deck working on that. As a result, Season 5 will have a little less content than some of our previous seasons. There won’t be a new Brawl Pass for Season 5, we’ll have fewer bundles and new cosmetics for the season, and there’s no new map or new ball.

"However, this shift in content is only temporary, and we’ll have a new Brawl Pass, more cosmetics, and plenty of new features coming in Season 6, with more new maps and balls coming in future seasons (sneak peek: There’ll be a new Special Ball coming in Season 6, but you’ll have to wait until we’re closer for details!)."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

