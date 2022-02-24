March 2022 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft following a leak has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for March 2022. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month.

The Games with Gold for March are:

The Flame in the Flood ($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31

Street Power Soccer ($29.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel ($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square ($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to 31

Here is an overview of the games:

The Flame in the Flood

A girl and her dog journey on foot and by raft through the backwaters of a forgotten post-societal America. Scrounge for resources, craft tools, remedy afflictions, evade the vicious wildlife and, most importantly, stay healthy in a dangerous wilderness.

Street Power Soccer

Show off your sick style in this quick action-packed version of the beautiful game. Try tricks, over-the-top game modes and playgrounds, and unleash your soccer superpowers. Face off against street legends or your friends in a game to determine who will claim the crown of the Street King!

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel

Choose to embark upon Light or Shadow campaigns to help heal the land of Ancaria or intensify the chaos. This game world seamlessly blends solo and multiplayer gameplay, and is packed full of quests, characters, adventure, and deadly combat.

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

SpongeBob has lost the Krabby Patty secret formula. With your help and the help of some Bikini Bottom buddies, SpongeBob must use Plankton’s memory machine to retrace the happiest moments of his life and find the formula.

